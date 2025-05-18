'We did it brother': Neeraj's post for Weber after breaching 90m

IMAGE: Germany's Julian Weber in action during the men's Javelin Throw in the Doha Diamond League meet at the Qatar Sports Club stadium, on Friday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dropped a heart-warming message for German rival Julian Weber after the duo breached the 90 metres mark for the first time in their stellar careers.

During the nail-biting contest at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on Friday, Neeraj's much-awaited 90m throw was finally up on the show after he sent his javelin to a distance of 90.23m.

However, despite his all-time best, the two-time Olympic medallist had to settle for second place due to Weber's jaw-dropping effort of 91.06m.

Neeraj took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of himself with his German counterpart and writing, "We did it, brother."

A two-time Olympic medallist, Neeraj started strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club. After a foul on his second attempt, he came back with a stunning 90.23m throw on his third try, setting a new Indian record.

His previous best was 89.94m, achieved in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago.

Over time, Neeraj had six throws in the range of 89m but missed the 90m milestone by a whisker.

Neeraj was in the lead till the final round after crossing the 90m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23m. However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06m, dropping Neeraj to second place.

Grenada's Anderson Peters was at No. 3, with a throw of 85.64m.

Neeraj had a brilliant start, kickstarting his season with a throw of 88.44m; Anderson Peters of Grenada was in second place with 85.64m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago third with 84.65m.

The superstar Indian's second throw was a foul, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Weber took third place with a throw of 85.57m.

However, Neeraj's third throw, a monstrous 90.23 m, helped him touch the coveted 90m mark, extending his lead over his opponents. He also broke his national record, bettering his 89.94m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

Weber, however, came close with a throw of 89.06m.

Neeraj's fourth throw was 80.56m, and the fifth throw a foul. However, it still kept Neeraj in the lead, with Weber in second spot and Peters in third.

However, Neeraj was beaten in the final set of throws, Weber registering 91.06m to outdo the Indian, who finished second with a final throw of 88.20m.