News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Best I've felt since my surgery: Murray gears up for Wimbledon

Best I've felt since my surgery: Murray gears up for Wimbledon

June 16, 2023 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Andy Murray cruised into the quarters of the Rothesay Nottingham Open. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Andy Murray is in the best shape since his hip surgery as the former world number one prepares for a run at Wimbledon, he said after cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

The Scot won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said he said after beating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

 

"I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me."

Murray said it is difficult to assess his current playing level, adding that competing against top-ranked players allows him to expose certain aspects of his game more effectively.

"It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall," Murray added.

"I don't know because I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you're playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well."

Murray added that he is giving his best as he bids to be seeded by the time of the grasscourt Grand Slam, which runs from July 3-16.

"I am doing my best to give myself the best preparation I can for Wimbledon," he said.

Murray will play Swiss eighth-seed Dominic Stricker later on Friday before returning to the Queen's Club Championships on June 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Where In The World Is Rohit Sharma?
Where In The World Is Rohit Sharma?
Denver Basks In Festive Air Of Champions
Denver Basks In Festive Air Of Champions
Messi Mania In Bejing!
Messi Mania In Bejing!
Denver Basks In Festive Air Of Champions
Denver Basks In Festive Air Of Champions
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
Stylish Dads And Their Ageless Fashion
Stylish Dads And Their Ageless Fashion
Modi collaborates with Grammy winner singer for a song
Modi collaborates with Grammy winner singer for a song

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Wimbledon prize money increased

Wimbledon prize money increased

How Djokovic surpassed Federer and Nadal

How Djokovic surpassed Federer and Nadal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances