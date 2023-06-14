News
Wimbledon prize money increased to record amount

June 14, 2023 17:13 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of this year’s Wimbledon, set to get underway on July 3rd, the prize money of the competition got a big boost. Photograph: Steven Paston/Reuters

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record 44.7 million pounds ($56.52 million) for the Championships this year, a 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday.

Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds, respectively.

The prize money for winners fell to 1.7 million pounds in 2021 before it was increased to 2 million pounds last year.

The qualifying competition prize fund has also received a 14.5% increase on last year while any player losing a first-round match is assured of at least 55,000 pounds -- an increase of 10% on 2022.

 

"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at the Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events," said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.

"Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst... providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

The grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
