Where In The World Is Rohit Sharma?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 16, 2023 12:52 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma has taken a break after the World Test Championship final and hectic IPL 2023.

With no imminent international games on the schedule until the following month, some Indian players are utilising this opportunity to unwind.

Sharing a photo from his vacation, Rohit provided a glimpse of the scenic surroundings. The image showcased wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira standing in a picturesque garden, with the captivating backdrop of the sea adding to the beauty.

Where do you think, readers, Ro and his family are? Guesses in the message board please. Thank you.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

