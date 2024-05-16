Samson on where Rajasthan lost the game...

IMAGE: 'To be very honest, we have to sit back and accept that we are going through some failures'. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said the pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was "not a 140-kind of wicket".

Samson scored 18 runs from 15 balls at a strike rate of 120 in the first inning. He slammed only three fours during his time on the crease and failed to hit a single six.

Speaking after the match, Samson said the Rajasthan-based franchise should have scored around 160 runs in the first inning but the wicket in Guwahati did not help them.

"[On the surface] We were expecting wicket to be a touch better. I think it's not a 140-kind of wicket; we should have got around 160. I think that's where we lost the game. It would have been nicer to have one more bowling option; it gets a little tough when you have just five. But I am used to it. And we have quality five bowlers," Samson was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying

"To be very honest, we have to sit back and accept that we are going through some failures. You have to find out what's not working well as a team. When you are getting to the business end, we need someone to raise their finger up and say,

"I am going to win the game for the team. We have players who can do that. If all of us try that, it's a team sport, but this is the time when we need individual players to step up," he added.