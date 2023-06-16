Denver Basks In Festive Air Of Champions

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, the Most Valuable Player of the NBA finals, with daughter Ognjena during the championship parade in Denver, June 15, 2023. Photograph: Isaiah J Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After winning their first NBA title on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Denver Nuggets celebrated their historic victory, and how.

Serbian star Nikola Jokic, who played a crucial role for the Nuggets, celebrated with his team-mates at the championship parade in Denver in the American state of Colorado (movie superstar Madhuri Dixit lived in Denver for several years after her wedding before she relocated to Mumbai with her family).

Jokic -- who said he wants to get back to Serbia as soon as he can -- gave a speech to the estimated 750,000 (yeah, you read that number right) Nuggets fans.

'This is the best night of my f**king life,'Jokic, all 6'11" of him, said. 'We're going to remember this our whole lives. We love you Denver. This one is for you!'

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone hugs Nikola Jokic during the parade. Photograph: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets Assistant Coach Ryan Bowen, left, sprays champagne as Head Coach Michael Malone, right, gesture to fans during the parade. Photograph: Isaiah J Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon greets fans during the parade. Photograph: Isaiah J Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets fans celebrate a triumph they will never forget. Photograph: Isaiah J Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon gestures to his ring finger during the championship parade. Photograph: Isaiah J Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters