Rediff.com  » Sports » Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month

Captain Chhetri to hang boots after World Cup qualifier next month

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 10:13 IST
Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri to play his last game against Kuwait. Photograph: Kind courtesy AIFF Media

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a glorious two-decade career.

 

The long-serving national team captain announced his decision via a video he posted on his social media accounts.

India are currently second in Group A with four points, behind leaders Qatar.

"The match Against Kuwait is the Last," the 39-year-old Chhetri said while announcing his decision to retire.

Chhetri had made his 150th appearance for India in March and scored on the occasion against Afghanistan in Guwahati. India, though, lost that game 1-2.

Chhetri, who made his debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for the country.

He will leave the scene as India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player. He is also third in the list of goal scorers among active players behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
