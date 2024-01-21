News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Awaiting the moment when...' Saina, PT Usha reach Ayodhya

'Awaiting the moment when...' Saina, PT Usha reach Ayodhya

Source: ANI
January 21, 2024 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/X

Indian Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to take part in the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on Monday and expressed their delight, saying that she feels fortunate to have come for the event.

Besides Saina, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Saina said to the media in Lucknow, "I think this is my fortune that I could come here. We are celebrating after several years...We are awaiting the moment when the temple opens and we get to see the idol. It feels great to be here..."

PT Usha, the IOA president, has also reached Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Usha said that she is blessed to have reached the "holy soil".

"Feeling so blessed to have arrived on the holy soil, the Janmabhoomi of our revered Lord Ram! His principles and ethics continue to lead us on the right path and I feel honoured to be attending the Praan Pratishthaan tomorrow," said Usha in a tweet.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is also from a Hindu family, also extended his wishes to the Indian community in South Africa ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said in a video.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes At Mumbai Marathon
'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes At Mumbai Marathon
Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...
Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...
Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?
Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?
Asia Oly Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat win bronze
Asia Oly Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat win bronze
Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
Events linked to Ram temple banned in TN, says BJP
Events linked to Ram temple banned in TN, says BJP

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kumble, Prasad in Ayodhya for....

Kumble, Prasad in Ayodhya for....

Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open

Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances