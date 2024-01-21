'Awaiting the moment when...' Saina, PT Usha reach Ayodhya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/X

Indian Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to take part in the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on Monday and expressed their delight, saying that she feels fortunate to have come for the event.

Besides Saina, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Saina said to the media in Lucknow, "I think this is my fortune that I could come here. We are celebrating after several years...We are awaiting the moment when the temple opens and we get to see the idol. It feels great to be here..."

PT Usha, the IOA president, has also reached Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Usha said that she is blessed to have reached the "holy soil".

"Feeling so blessed to have arrived on the holy soil, the Janmabhoomi of our revered Lord Ram! His principles and ethics continue to lead us on the right path and I feel honoured to be attending the Praan Pratishthaan tomorrow," said Usha in a tweet.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is also from a Hindu family, also extended his wishes to the Indian community in South Africa ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said in a video.