News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian TT: Indian women lose to Thailand, finish sixth

Asian TT: Indian women lose to Thailand, finish sixth

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian women went down to Thailand in the Asian Table Tennis Championship. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The Indian women's team finished sixth in the Asian Table Tennis Championships after being blanked 0-3 by Thailand in Pyeongchang on Tuesday.

The Indians beat Singapore 3-2 in a 5-8 positions match before going down to Thailand in the fifth-position showdown.

Against Singapore, Manika Batra began well against Jingyi Zhou (11-9, 11-3, 11-6) to put the team on the right path, but Sreeja Akula's loss (7-11, 6-11, 7-11) to Jian Zeng gave the rivals a lifeline.

However, Ayhika Mukjerjee's win against Ru Xin Wong provided India a 2-1 lead.

 

In the reverse singles, Manika failed to overcome Jian Zeng and lost 8-11, 6-11, 7-11, putting pressure on Sreeja to make amends for her earlier loss. And the Hyderabadi pulled off a 3-1 (12-10, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6) win over Jingyi to redeem the team's chances.

But the Thai denied the team as Suthasini Sawettabutt accounted for Sreeja 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, then Orawan Paranang downed Manika 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 before Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin overcame Diya Chitale  15-13, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-8 to grab the fifth position.

The paddlers faltered in the mixed doubles too.

G Sathiyan and Manika went down 2-3 (11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11) in the round of 32 to another Thai pair, Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang.

During the match, Manika seemed to have twisted her ankle and needed a 10-minute medical attention. But the Indian duo continued and lost.

Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula followed suit and lost to the top-seeded Japanese pair of Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 6-11, 7-11, 8-11 in another Round of 32 match.

In their first round, the Indian duo beat the Malaysian pair of Shen Qi Wong and Xin Ai Tee 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9.

The Indian men's team, already assured of a bronze medal, takes on Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag

Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag

Amitabh Bachchan receives World Cup 'golden ticket'

Amitabh Bachchan receives World Cup 'golden ticket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances