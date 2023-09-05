News
Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 16:18 IST
Virender Sehwag's comments on Twitter came as a response to a man who "thought" Sehwag should have been an MP before Gautam Gambhir.

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag's comments on Twitter came as a response to a man who "thought" Sehwag should have been an MP before Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday said that sports personalities should refrain from entering politics, suggesting that the ones who do so are there only for "ego and hunger for power".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections."

 

"My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are there for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people; few are exceptions, but generally, most only do PR.

"I love being involved with cricket and commentating, and being a part-time MP whenever convenient is not something I ever aspire for."

The cricketer was responding to a man who "thought" Sehwag should have been an MP before Gautam Gambhir.

Sehwag's comment comes just a day after his ex-India and Delhi colleague Gambhir found himself at the centre of a controversy following an offensive middle finger gesture to a section of the crowd in Pallekele during India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

In his clarification, Gambhir accused some fans of chanting anti-India slogans.

