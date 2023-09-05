K L Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained

IMAGE: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be aiming to emulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team's feat of winning the 2011 World Cup at home. Photograph: BCCI

Fit-again K L Rahul was included in India's squad for the 2023 World Cup, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma was named the captain, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Rahul, who recently recovered from a minor groin injury, was picked in the 15-member squad as the second wicketkeeping option along with Ishan Kishan.

"We have been discussing a lot of names. Lot of them pick themselves and we had some fitness issues which we had to wait. All three coming from long term injuries. Rahul is recovering and from there it is all about picking the strongest squad," Agarkar said.



"Rahul has played a couple of games over the last two days and kept wickets for whole 50 overs. He should be ready."

India boast of a strong batting line-up in Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kishan. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav must consider himself lucky to get the nod despite an ordinary record in 50-overs cricket as he was preferred ahead of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: India's 15-member squad for the World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the bowling department, India have gone in for a few all-rounders rather than specialist bowlers. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur got the nod, edging the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

When asked if the selectors considered picking an extra spinner, Agarkar said they discussed about including an off-spinner but ultimately stick with the left-arm spin trio of Kuldeep, Jadeja and Axar.



"Both Axar and Jadeja give depth in batting and bowling and they take the ball away. We ideally wanted an off spinner but this gives balance. We are quite happy with the bowlers we have," former India pacer Agarkar revealed.



Rohit also revealed that they did consider an off-spinner but ultimately went with the best 15 players available.



"(Ravichandran) Ashwin and Washington (Sundar) were discussed but you got to pick the best squad.. Kuldeep is there to take the ball away from left-handers and we wanted depth. And we have full faith in the squad," the skipper said.

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently recovered after a long injury lay-off, will lead the pace attack, which also comprises the talented pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Young batter Tilak Varma, pace bowler Krishna and travelling reserve Sanju Samson were the three names who missed out from the current Indian squad at the Asia Cup.



There were no last minute surprises as the selectors stuck with the tried and tested formula, with the Rohit-led Indian team looking to emulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team's feat of winning the 2011 World Cup at home.



The selectors have time until September 27 to make final changes to the provisional 15-member squad ahead of start of the World Cup.



In a rematch of the edition's final, defending champions England take on runners up New Zealand in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

India's opener is against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while they take on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.



India's squad for 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.