Should RCB bring back Kohli as captain?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is a big leader, says former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru should think about giving back the team's captaincy to Virat Kohli, who has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season, reckons former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL with 661 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16. Placed fifth in table with 12 points, RCB are still alive in the play-off race.

"If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play," Harbhajan said in the latest episode of the Star Sports' Press Room.

"Now they are playing with lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward."

Conversation should have been behind closed doors

IMAGE: A screen grab of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka in an animated discussion with captain KL Rahul after their big loss against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: X

The outburst of Lucknow Super Giants team owner Sajeev Goenka on skipper KL Rahul after the 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad has been the talking point of late, and Harbhajan feels the episode was not good for team environment.

"There can be differences between captain and the management but the talks should be behind doors which is better for everyone. The talks should have been inside the dressing room. Whatever talks are going on, it is not good for the team's atmosphere.

"The timing was also not right," he said.

In this context Harbhajan cited the example of Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan.

"KKR is a great unit, huge fan of Khan sahaab. Hats off to that guy, he just doesn't interfere at all when it comes to cricket. Their dressing room looks very secured. That's what a good mentor does, wherever he goes, ensure that everyone is on the same page and play as one unit. A happy team is a winning team," he said.

Harbhajan also felt change of captaincy didn't augur well for Mumbai Indians.

"Cricket is a team game, we win together we lose together, not a single individual can win you a tournament. You have to do well collectively and that didn't happen. Of course, there were lot of issues with captaincy change, we heard people were not willing to accept Hardik Pandya as captain.

"These are all rumours but they didn't play like Mumbai Indians. They didn't play well collectively as a team," he said.