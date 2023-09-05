News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Amitabh Bachchan receives World Cup 'golden ticket' from BCCI

Amitabh Bachchan receives World Cup 'golden ticket' from BCCI

By Rediff Cricket
September 05, 2023 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents superstar Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket'

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents superstar Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket'. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah, on Tuesday, presented Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan a special golden ticket for the ICC World Cup to be played in India, starting next month.

 

'Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023 #CWC23 #Cricket #BCCI #AmitabhBachchan #GoldenTicket,' the BCCI posted on their Twitter handle. 

India is hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup after 12 years.

In a rematch of last edition's final, defending champions England take on runners up New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

India play their opening match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while they take on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

