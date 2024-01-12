News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 12:55 IST
Shooters at Asian Olympic qualifiers

IMAGE: Akhil Sheoran (centre) and AishwaryTomar (left) finished 1-2 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the Asian Olympic Qualification in Jakarta on Friday. Photograph: NRAI

Indian shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on Friday, continuing the country's dominant show in the continental event.

Sheoran shot 460.2 to emerge victorious in the eight-men final, while Tokyo Olympian Tomar finished second on the podium with a score of 459.0.

 

Thailand's Thongphaphum Vongsukdee settled for the bronze medal after managing 448.8.

The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.

In the individual qualification, Tomar was placed third with a total score of 588, while Sheoran finished sixth with 586.

India's Niraj Kumar Chain Singh also participated in the qualification but for gaining ranking points only and was not eligible for entry into the final.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
