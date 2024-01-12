Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hits a six during the first T20 International against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 12, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube slammed a half-century to steer India to an easy six wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.



Dube, who was promoted to No. 4, made the opportunity count with a career-best knock of 60 from 40 balls as India chased down the target of 159 in 17.3 overs.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai left-hander made sure his comeback to the Indian team turned out to be memorable as he hit five fours and two sixes to rally India after openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill perished in the Powerplay.

'I think it was really cold, but I enjoyed playing on this ground. Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me, but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket,' said Dube, who last played for India in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October.



Dube has clearly blossomed under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tutelage at Chennai Super Kings in the last two seasons. He played a key role in CSK's IPL triumph last year, having smashed 418 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

He is firmly in the mix for the T20 World Cup in June, with his ability to clear the boundary at will in the middle overs and also send down some overs of medium pace.



'From my style, I feel a bit of pressure first two-three balls. but after that I think about the ball and do not think too much,' the 30 year old said.



'I know I can hit big sixes in T20s, so I know I can get runs anyway.'

IMAGE: Shivam Dube speaks to Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

He also made a contribution with the ball in the series opener, taking 1/9 in two overs which included the key wicket of Afghanistan Captain Ibrahim Zadran (25).



'(Rohit Sharma) said I played really well and that we'll chat to improve my game in upcoming games. Today I got the opportunity and executed what I had to in bowling.'

IMAGE: Shivam Dube with the player of the match award. Photograph: BCCI

With Hardik Pandya missing a lot of action because of injury in the last few years, Dube has stepped up at the right to take his place as the seam bowling all-rounder for India in white ball cricket.