News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 03, 2024 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Criminal Investigation Department investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Janata Dal-Secular leader and National Democratic Alliance's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna has registered a case of rape against him, based on the complaint by a party worker.

IMAGE: NSUI supporters along with the students of the Maharani College stage a protest against JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru, April 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crime investigation department booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, after a JD-S worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

 

Besides the rape charges, the CID invoked sections against Prajwal pertaining to voyeurism, disrobing and making videos and taking photographs by threatening the complainant.

In the complaint, the woman said Prajwal had raped her at gunpoint and made videos on his mobile phones.

She said Prajwal had taken her to the MP quarters where he perpetrated the crime at gunpoint and threatened that he would kill her as well as her husband, if she revealed to anyone what he had done.

The accused allegedly forced her to satisfy his lust whenever he demanded, and threatened to make her video public if she did not cooperate.

Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women. The state government-constituted Special Investigation Team is investigating the case.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in recent days.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD-S alliance's candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26, after which he left the country on a diplomatic passport.

The JD-S had joined the NDA in September last year.

The JD-S leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
SIT notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case
SIT notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case
Prajwal's driver accuses BJP leader of leaking videos
Prajwal's driver accuses BJP leader of leaking videos
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape: CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape: CM Siddaramaiah
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
Kerala horror: Woman delivers, throws infant on street
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn
Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt

No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances