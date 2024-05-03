IPL: 'Batting outside the Powerplay is the hardest thing'

IMAGE: RCB's Will Jacks smashed an unbeaten 41-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans, a knock that contained five fours and 10 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Will Jacks' fledgling career has been all about being adaptable, whether it is to double-up as a spinner on his Test debut or coming at a rather unfamiliar No. 3 slot as a batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Jacks' six-wicket haul played a big role in powering England to a famous 74-run win over Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022, and he soon marked his presence in the busy world of franchise cricket by striking hundreds in SA20, BPL and IPL within the first five months of 2024.



Quite understandably, Jacks is excited about the path his career has been taking so far.



"It's definitely something I am adapting to. I started doing it (batting No. 3) in the Caribbean (against West Indies last year). So, I have probably done it 10 or a few more times. It's obviously different," said Jacks in Bengaluru on Friday.



The England all-rounder said that batting outside the Powerplay in T20 cricket as the toughest aspect of coming in at No. 3 as the batters need to find a way to hit boundaries in the middle overs with the field spread out



"I think the hardest thing I have found is coming in outside the Powerplay. Normally if I face first (as opener) you can get some easy boundaries away and get yourself rolling.



"Whereas outside the Powerplay, it's harder to be 17, 18 off 10 balls. So, I think it's more from a mental thing as to what can I do best to help the team's chances from this position and it's something I think I'm getting better at," said the Englishman.



The Surrey man showcased his capabilities when he smashed an unbeaten 41-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad, a knock that contained five fours and 10 sixes.



It helped RCB register a nine-wicket win while knocking down a target of 201 in just 16 overs.



"It's definitely surreal. The good thing is that we've had quite a lot of time between the games. We had two days in Goa and then we had some nice training here to kind of reassess before this game.



"So yeah, I think it (the hundred) has sunken in. There's been a lot of talk about it, but I think it's time to reassess and come in hard for another game tomorrow," said Jacks.



The 25-year-old denied any additional pressure on RCB after finding themselves in a must-win situation in all their remaining matches to keep their slim hopes alive of making it to play-offs.



"I don't think so. I think what we've spoken to the unit is to play with freedom. At the beginning of the competition, we were slightly behind the other teams in terms of rendering our plans, but we are having better position now on that count," he added.



Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin did not read too much into the underwhelming show of their spin unit consisting of Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad.



"We have world-class spinners. We back them, we trust in the processes. So, they can make a comeback."



Similarly, Amin also backed GT pacer Mohit Sharma, who has 10 wickets from as many matches, to come good soon.



"Sometimes it's difficult as a bowler. You know the batters are just fearless at the moment. But Mohit has got so much experience and you all know how well he staged a comeback last year after a slow start," he added.



