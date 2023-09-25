News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati advances to finals

Source: PTI
September 25, 2023 23:47 IST
Pranati Nayak

IMAGE: Pranati Nayak. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

India's Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women's vault event earning a total of 12.716 points.

 

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women's all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
