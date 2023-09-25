News
World Cup warm-up: Pak vs NZ tie to be played behind closed doors

World Cup warm-up: Pak vs NZ tie to be played behind closed doors

Source: ANI
September 25, 2023 23:18 IST
It's the opening World Cup warm-up games for both teams

IMAGE: It's an opening warm-up game for both teams ahead of the World Cup. Photograph: Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29, will now take place behind closed doors.

 

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29 will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," a BCCI press release said.

The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5. 

Source: ANI
