World Cup warm-up: Pak vs NZ tie to be played behind closed doors

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29, will now take place behind closed doors.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29 will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," a BCCI press release said.

The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5.