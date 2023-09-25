Bumrah back for third ODI, Axar continues to be rested

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who played in India's Asia Cup-winning squad, was rested for the first two matches of the ODI series vs Australia. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup, BCCI sources said on Monday.

The third ODI will be played in Rajkot.

While Ravichandran Ashwin has done decently in his two outings, the team management is still bullish about the fitness of Axar.

"The team management wants to give Axar a full chance of recovery. His forearm and finger bruises have healed, but may be in another few days he would get fit for the World Cup. India's first match is on October 8 and hence there is time.

"As far as Ashwin is concerned, we now know that he is match fit and in rhythm. If Axar can't make it, Ashwin walks in," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The final World Cup squad announcement is on September 27 and it is understood that Axar still remains the team management's top choice for the reserve spinner's slot ahead of the Tamil Nadu veteran.

For the upcoming ODI on Wednesday, a few changes are expected in the Indian squad.

"As per the team's rotation policy, Bumrah, who was given a few days off to freshen up, is back along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Shubman Gill, who has been playing continuously, gets to cool his heels for 3-4 days along with Shardul Thakur," the source added.

India's Asian Games cricket team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played the first two ODIs, has been released from the squad and will link up with the Hangzhou-bound outfit. Also released is pacer Mukesh Kumar, who came in as cover for Bumrah but wasn't fielded in the last two matches.

It is understood that Washington Sundar is also expected to leave on the evening of the game or day after.

While the Indian World Cup-bound team won't have any travelling net bowlers, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will be summoned as and when required.