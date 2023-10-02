Asian Games Athletics: Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze; Ancy wins silver

IMAGE: Parul Chaudhary bagged silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's 3000m steeplechase, unheralded Ancy Sojan made a grand entry on the big stage with a long jump silver, while the 4x400m mixed relay team got a fortuitous upgrade to second spot due to 'lane infringement', on an eventful day at the Asian Games on Monday.

On a day when Parul and Priti, despite giving off their best in the gruelling steeplechase event, were left chasing the shadow of Bahrain's Yavi Winfred Mutile, a 'lane infringement' by the Sri Lankan 4x400m mixed relay quartet saw the India's bronze turn to silver in a matter of minutes after the completion of the event.

IMAGE: Parul Chaudhary and Priti celebrate with the Indian flag after their silver and bronze medal finish. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The Indian quartet had earlier finished third on the podium behind Sri Lanka.

In 3000m steeplechase, Parul clocked 9:27.63 seconds, which was more than nine seconds behind the Bahrain runner, who took the top podium finish in 9:18.28 seconds, a new Games record.

The previous record stood in the name of country-mate Jebet Ruth (9:31.36 sec) set during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Though Parul also breached the Asian Games record, it was nowhere close to her national record and personal best of 9:15.31 clocked at the World Championships in Budapest, which helped her qualify for the Paris Olympics, in August.

Compatriot Priti finished a good 16 seconds behind Parul, clocking a personal best 9:43.32 seconds to win the bronze in a close finish with Bahrain runner Mekonen Tigest Getent, who timed 9:43.71 seconds.

IMAGE: Priti celebrates after finishing third. Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Yavi began to pull away in the sixth lap of the gruelling race, even as Parul faded out.

The Kenyan-born Bahrain runner, who won the 2023 World Athletics Championships gold in the event beating country-mate Beatrice Chepkoech, finished at least 50 metres ahead of the 28-year-old Parul.

Ancy breaches personal best

In women's long jump, Ancy breached her personal best twice and leapt 6.63 metres to bag the silver behind Shiqi Xiong of China, whose jump of 6.73 metres helped her claim the yellow metal.

Vietnam's Nga Yan Yue won the bronze with a best effort of 6.50 metres.

In the third attempt, Ancy registered her personal best of 6.56 metres, which she bettered in her fifth attempt.

IMAGE: Ancy in action during the Long Jump final. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The other Indian in the fray, Shaili Singh looked crestfallen, finishing a disappointing fifth with an effort of 6.48 metres. Such was Shaili's -- the U-20 World Championships silver medallist -- plight that she looked on the verge of an emotional meltdown before her last two attempts.

Shaili gave it her all but it was Ancy's day and she celebrated it by wrapping the tri-colour around her soon after winning the silver.

Bronze turns to silver!

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan then clocked 3:14.34 seconds in mixed team 4x400m relay to win a bronze medal. But, to their joy, the Sri Lankan quartet -- which had beaten the favourites to the second spot by a fraction of a second with a time of 3:14.25 seconds -- was disqualified due to 'lane infringement'.

The gold was won by Bahrain runners, who timed 3:14.02. Following the upgrade, Kazakhstan who had finished fourth bagged the bronze, clocking a season's best of 3:24.85 seconds.

In men's 200m, India's Amlan Borgohain finished a distant sixth in 20.98 seconds.

The gold was won by Japan's Koki Ueyama in 20.60 seconds, which was way below the Asian Games record of 20.14 seconds set in Incheon by Qatar's Femi Ogunode.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Abdullah Abkar clinched the silver medal with a time of 20.63, while the bronze went to Chinese Taipei's Yang Chun-Han who clocked 20.74 seconds.