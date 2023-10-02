News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Mixed fortunes for Indian Sepaktakraw teams

Asian Games: Mixed fortunes for Indian Sepaktakraw teams

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 17:25 IST
The Indian men's Sepaktakraw team beat Singapore and then Philippines in their group matches to keep their hopes alive

IMAGE: The Indian men's Sepaktakraw team beat Singapore and then Philippines in their group matches on Monday, to keep their hopes alive. Photograph: X

The Indian men's team kept their hopes alive after winning two straight matches in group B but it was curtains for women's side in quadrant sepaktakraw at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

 

India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their last group match.

The top two teams from both groups qualify for the semi-finals and Japan are currently at the top with three wins.

However, the women's side ended its campaign finishing last in the group.

The women's team suffered a third straight defeat, losing to the Philippines 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) in just 39 minutes.

Earlier, the men's side lost to world number six Japan 0-2, while the women's team lost to Laos 0-2 and China 0-2.

India have won only one bronze in the sport at the Asian Games -- a bronze in men's regu at Jakarta in 2018.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
