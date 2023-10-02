News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India thump Bangladesh 12-0 to book semis berth

Asian Games: India thump Bangladesh 12-0 to book semis berth

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Harmanpreet Singh scores the opening goal against Bangladesh in their fifth and final Pool A match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Singh scores the opening goal against Bangladesh in their fifth and final Pool A match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh slammed a hat-trick each as India mauled Bangladesh 12-0 to storm into the semifinals of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

 

Harmanpreet (2nd, 4th, 32nd minutes) converted three penalty corners, while Mandeep (18th, 24th, 46th) also found the net thrice as India remained unbeaten in Pool A.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23rd), Amit Rohidas (28th), Abhishek (41st, 57th), Nilakanta Sharma (47th) and Gurjant Singh (56th) were the other goal getters for India.

India will play the second-best team of Pool B in the semi-final on Wednesday.

It was complete dominance by India from start to finish as they scored goals from both penalty corners and field play.

The Indians pumped in seven field goals and converted five out of 11 penalty corners earned in the match.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is all smiles after sounding the board 

IMAGE: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is all smiles after sounding the board. Photograph: Hockey India

India mounted continuous raids throughout the match to pump in six goals in each half. It took India two minutes to take the lead when Harmanpreet converted the first penalty corner of the match.

The skipper found the target two minutes later by converting another penalty corner.

Young Abhishek and Mandeep were the live-wires upfront as they combined well to help India score some field goals.

Abhishek turned out to be the provider in the next two goals through Mandeep and Lalit, who were at the right place at the right time to direct the ball into the net in the second quarter.

India soon secured their third penalty corner and Mandeep scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet's flick was saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mohammed Noyon.

India players celebrate a goal

IMAGE: India players celebrate a goal. Photograph: Hockey India

Rohidas then found the net again from a penalty corner as India went into the breather with a comfortable 6-0 lead.

After the change of ends, India earned penalty corners in abundance and Harmanpreet registered his hat-trick from one such opportunity.

Abhishek then registered his name on the score-sheet by slamming a terrific goal with a reverse hit from top of the circle.

Mandeep and Abishek once again combined to give India its ninth goal.

A minute later Nilakanta Sharma scored from a rebound after Abhishek's shot was saved by Noyon.

India secured two more penalty corners but Bangladesh defended in numbers.

Gurjant and Abhishek then scored two more goals in the final five minutes of the match to complete the rout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad: Sutirtha-Ayhika bag TT women's doubles bronze
Asiad: Sutirtha-Ayhika bag TT women's doubles bronze
Heptathlete Swapna's SHOCKING Claim Against Team-mate
Heptathlete Swapna's SHOCKING Claim Against Team-mate
Kurash: Jyoti, Chauhan ousted in quarters at Asiad
Kurash: Jyoti, Chauhan ousted in quarters at Asiad
Ronaldinho to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata!
Ronaldinho to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata!
BJP won't stop any Gehlot scheme: Modi in Rajasthan
BJP won't stop any Gehlot scheme: Modi in Rajasthan
Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag advance
Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag advance
K'taka: Stone pelting during Eid procession, 40 held
K'taka: Stone pelting during Eid procession, 40 held

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag advance

Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag advance

After 1500m silver, Harmilan wants to emulate her mum

After 1500m silver, Harmilan wants to emulate her mum

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances