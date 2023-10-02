Asian Games: Women cagers knocked out in quarters

IMAGE: The Indian women's basketball team were outplayed by North Korea at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against North Korea to bow out in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

The Indian women cagers were no match for North Korea as they lost all the four quarters 20-26, 6-26, 17-22, 14-22 at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters.

Earlier, India finished second in Group A, beating Indonesia 66-46, Mongolia 68-62 before losing 53-111 against defending champions China.

North Korea will play China in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Diver Lodon Singh finishes lowly 12th in men's 1m springboard

India's London Singh Hemam finished a disappointing 12th in the men's 1m springboard diving event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

London finished with total points of 207.80 to draw curtains on his campaign in the event.

China's Zongyuan Wang won the gold with total points of 459.50, while another Chinese Jianfeng Peng bagged the silver scoring 442.45 points.

The bronze went to Haram Woo of Korea who scored 395.95 points.

London will be in action once again on Tuesday in the men's 3m springboard event, which will also feature another Indian in Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi.