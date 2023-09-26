Asian Games: Boxers Sachin, Narender punch their way ahead

IMAGE: Boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Indonesia's Asri Udin in the Men's 51-57Kg category. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympic Khel/X

Indian boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) produced dominating shows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals and quarter-finals respectively at the Asian Games in on Tuesday.

Sachin notched up a 5-0 win over Indonesia's Asri Udin, while Narender knocked out Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek of Kyrgyzstan in round 1 itself.

Sachin managed to dominate the match from the beginning wading off flurry of attacks from the Indonesian with ease using his flashy footwork.

The 23-year-old successfully used his long reach to connect accurate jabs and hooks. As the clock ticked, the 2021 World Youth Championship grew in confidence to earn a facile win.

He will face Turki Abuquthailah of Kuwait in the Round of 16.

Later in the day, Narender recorded a dominating win over Elchoro in his pre-quarterfinal bout to set up a clash against Iran's Ramezanpour Delavar.