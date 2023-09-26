News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Neha Thakur grabs silver medal in sailing

Asian Games: Neha Thakur grabs silver medal in sailing

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A rising sailor from National Sailing School Bhopal, Neha Thakur won the silver medal in the girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India's sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver in girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event to open the country's medal count in the sport on Day 3 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

 

A rising sailor from National Sailing School Bhopal, Neha finished with a total of 32 points but her net score of 27 helped her earn the second spot behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.

Singapore's Kiera Marie Carlyle settled for a bronze with a net score of 28.

In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.

The girl's dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of 11 races and Neha finished with 32 total points. Neha's worst race was the fifth one where she got five points to end with a net score of 27.

The ILCA-4 is defined as a one-design dinghy class in the laser series and is a one-design class of sailboat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters
Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters
Asian Games Hockey: India men maul Singapore
Asian Games Hockey: India men maul Singapore
Indian rowers aim high after Asian Games triumph
Indian rowers aim high after Asian Games triumph
Recipe: Gujarati-Style Turai Sabzi
Recipe: Gujarati-Style Turai Sabzi
Have A Dev Anand Festival At Home
Have A Dev Anand Festival At Home
3rd ODI: Can India script history over Australia?
3rd ODI: Can India script history over Australia?
Mom-To-Be Rubina Flaunts Her Baby Bump
Mom-To-Be Rubina Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan

Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan

Asian Games Swimming: Sensational Indian men in final

Asian Games Swimming: Sensational Indian men in final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances