How Ashwin plotted Labuschagne dismissal

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the ball of match to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in the 2nd ODI in Indore to end any hopes of a win that the visitors harboured.

India thumped Australia by 99 runs in the second of the ongoing three-match ODI series, on Sunday to secure the ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match through the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Shedding light into the ball that ended Labuschagne's brief stay at the crease, Ashwin said: "They had nothing to lose after the break, they had to go hard and hit a boundary in every over. Chasing 400 runs in 50 overs is completely different. From my side, I tried to keep my length perfectly and also tried to change pace.

I think Marnus tried to play a reverse sweep before that so I was expecting him to reverse and try to slog speed, so I wanted to keep my pace up and down just in case he gave his stumps away. The angle that I am creating by using my third finger to bowl the carom ball and the off break. I should have done it a long time ago but I am doing it now. I was pleased with the amount of uncertainty I was able to create," Ashwin said in a video posted by the BCCI.