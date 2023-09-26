News
Asian Games: Bronze medal eludes Judoka Tulika Maan

Asian Games: Bronze medal eludes Judoka Tulika Maan

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 17:12 IST
After losing her quarter-final, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze medal with a win in the repecharge round

IMAGE: After losing her quarter-final, Tulika Maan stayed alive to fight for the bronze medal with a win in the repecharge round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympic Khel/X

Indian judoka Tulika Maan missed out of a chance to win a medal after going down to Mongolia's Amaraikhan Adiyasuren in the bronze-medal play-off of the women's +78kg event at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

 

Earlier, Tulika knocked out Macao's Qing Lam Lai 10-0 in just 15 seconds with an ippon.

But in the quarter-final, she lost to Japanese Wakaba Tomita who thrashed her 10-0 with an ippon.

However, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze after beating Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai with an ippon by 10-0 in the repechage round.

The losers in the quarter-final rounds enter the repechage round.

Earlier, Indubala Devi Maibam lost to Thai Ikumi Oeda by 0-10 in women's under 78 kg category where the winner made an ippon in round of 16.

India were unfortunate to miss a medal in men's 100kg where Avtar Singh sustained an injury and conceded his quarter-final and repechage matches.

In the round of 16, Avtar defeated Thai's Kittipong Hantratin with a Waza-Ari by 1-0.

But he sustained an injury in the pre-quarters that forced him out of the last-eight, giving Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE a walkover.

In the repechage, Avtar conceded his battle against South Korean Jonghoon.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

