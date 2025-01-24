HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gadecki and Peers triumph in all-Aussie battle

Gadecki and Peers triumph in all-Aussie battle

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 09:57 IST

x

Australian Open

IMAGE: Australia's Olivia Gadecki and John Peers pose with the trophy after winning the mixed doubles final. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers battled back from a set down to defeat compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the mixed doubles final at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

 

Birrell and Smith raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set on Rod Laver Arena and while they were pegged back to 5-2 they kept their cool to close out it out in 34 minutes.

Gadecki and Peers stepped up a gear to level the contest in a tight second set before going on to win the 10-point tiebreaker and become the fourth Australian duo in the Open-era to win the mixed doubles title at the tournament.

While it was Gadecki's first mixed doubles title at a Grand Slam, Peers picked up his second having won the 2022 U.S. Open in the category. The 36-year-old also won men's doubles gold at the Paris Olympics with compatriot Matthew Ebden and the 2017 Australian Open alongside Finn Henri Kontinen.

Australian Open

IMAGE: Australia's Olivia Gadecki and John Peers pose with the trophy after winning the doubles final alongside runners up Australia's Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

"I would like to say fantastic job to Kim and JP for a great week, it is so nice to play in an all-Aussie final," Gadecki said in the post-match presentation. "Thanks so much for playing with me Peersy and letting me ride the wave."

Smith, who was also a runner-up in the mixed doubles at Melbourne Park in 2019, would have hoped for a brighter day on his 36th birthday.

"Sorry we couldn't get it done on your birthday, but I hope that (singing) makes up for it a little bit," said Birrell, as she asked the crowd to sing 'happy birthday' to Smith.

Saturday's match was the first all-Australian final at the tournament in the Open-era and the first since 1967. It also marks the 14th edition of the Australian Open where a home player was crowned champion in at least one category.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Europa: Fernandes saves United; Son shine again
Europa: Fernandes saves United; Son shine again
Keys STUNS Swiatek; Sabalenka 1 step closer to history
Keys STUNS Swiatek; Sabalenka 1 step closer to history
Swiatek's shot at World No 1 slips away
Swiatek's shot at World No 1 slips away
Sinner seeks to maintain dominance over Shelton
Sinner seeks to maintain dominance over Shelton
Badosa calls Sabalenka's tennis 'PlayStation' level
Badosa calls Sabalenka's tennis 'PlayStation' level

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

Heard Of These 7 Wacky, Fascinating Micronations?

webstory image 3

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

VIDEOS

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in Katra4:20

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in...

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in Mumbai's Nalasopara1:16

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in...

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam0:47

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD