Gadecki and Peers triumph in all-Aussie battle

Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers battled back from a set down to defeat compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the mixed doubles final at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Birrell and Smith raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set on Rod Laver Arena and while they were pegged back to 5-2 they kept their cool to close out it out in 34 minutes.

Gadecki and Peers stepped up a gear to level the contest in a tight second set before going on to win the 10-point tiebreaker and become the fourth Australian duo in the Open-era to win the mixed doubles title at the tournament.

While it was Gadecki's first mixed doubles title at a Grand Slam, Peers picked up his second having won the 2022 U.S. Open in the category. The 36-year-old also won men's doubles gold at the Paris Olympics with compatriot Matthew Ebden and the 2017 Australian Open alongside Finn Henri Kontinen.

IMAGE: Australia's Olivia Gadecki and John Peers pose with the trophy after winning the doubles final alongside runners up Australia's Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

"I would like to say fantastic job to Kim and JP for a great week, it is so nice to play in an all-Aussie final," Gadecki said in the post-match presentation. "Thanks so much for playing with me Peersy and letting me ride the wave."

Smith, who was also a runner-up in the mixed doubles at Melbourne Park in 2019, would have hoped for a brighter day on his 36th birthday.

"Sorry we couldn't get it done on your birthday, but I hope that (singing) makes up for it a little bit," said Birrell, as she asked the crowd to sing 'happy birthday' to Smith.

Saturday's match was the first all-Australian final at the tournament in the Open-era and the first since 1967. It also marks the 14th edition of the Australian Open where a home player was crowned champion in at least one category.