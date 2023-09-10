News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Antony takes 'period of absence' from Man Utd to address assault allegations

Antony takes 'period of absence' from Man Utd to address assault allegations

September 10, 2023 18:57 IST
IMAGE: Following discussions, both Antony and Manchester United have taken a mutual decision that states that the player will take a leave of absence. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Antony will not immediately return to Manchester United while the Brazil striker addresses assault allegations against him, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony," the club said in a brief statement.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations."

Antony was withdrawn from Brazil's squad for two World Cup qualifying matches amid police investigations into allegations made by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

 

"I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me," the player wrote in a post on Instagram.

"This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth, I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

Both Brazil and Greater Manchester Police are investigating the allegations. Two more women have since come forward to claim they were physically assaulted by Antony, who has not been arrested or charged and has denied those claims as well.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse," Manchester United said. "We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Brazil began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 5-1 win over Bolivia on Friday. They face Peru on Tuesday.

United are currently 11th in the Premier League with six points from four games, and they next host Brighton on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
