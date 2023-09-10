Euro qualifier: England salvage draw against Ukraine

IMAGE: Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov in action with England's Harry Maguire. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

England fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday and stay six points clear atop Group C after Kyle Walker netted from a sublime pass by Harry Kane for his first international goal.

England dominated possession but Ukraine opened the scoring against the run of play in the 26th minute through Oleksandr Zinchenko after Yukhym Konoplia cut back a pass from the right for the midfielder to sidefoot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"I think it's an amazing result for us," Zinchenko said. "England are one of the best teams in the world and in general we did very well."

Ukraine have not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022 -- which Moscow calls a "special military operation" -- and the crowd noise inside Tarczynski Arena in Poland was deafening at times.

Gareth Southgate's side levelled close to the break after skipper Kane gathered the ball in midfield and superbly picked out Walker who neatly controlled the ball and slotted home with a composed finish for his first England goal.

IMAGE: Ukraine fans with flares. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Walker bemoaned his side's missed chances but said getting a draw on the road marked a good return for a side that had 11 attempts compared to two for Ukraine.

"It's a point away from home and we're in a good position in the group and it was always going to be tough as they're a proud nation," he told Channel 4 television.

"I thought we lacked a bit of cutting edge tonight but sometimes you have to take a point an move on."

England played more directly after the break and started creating more opportunities, including a Bukayo Saka shot that bounced off the bar.

With about 25 minutes left, Southgate replaced James Maddison and Jude Bellingham with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford but neither substitute was able to lift England past a resolute Ukraine who played higher up the pitch after halftime.

England, who conceded just their second goal in qualifying, are top with 13 points from five games followed by Ukraine on seven from four. The draw against Ukraine marked the first time England have dropped points in the qualifying campaign.