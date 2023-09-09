The silver bat that left Virat Kohli speechless!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X (formerly Twitter)

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday, a local Sri Lankan cricketer extended a heartwarming gesture to India's batting sensation, Virat Kohli.

On Saturday, Chandramohan Krishanth, a Sri Lankan net bowler assisting the Indian team's preparations, presented Kohli with a silver bat adorned with engravings of every century he has scored in his illustrious career.

As India geared up for their first Super Four stage match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo, Krishanth, who fondly refers to Kohli as the "Chasemaster," expressed his excitement about meeting the former India captain. He reminisced about their first encounter back in 2017 and mentioned that he decided to craft this special bat for his cricketing idol. This unique bat features engravings of all 76 of Kohli's international centuries and took Krishanth three months to meticulously create.

Krishanth shared his sentiments, saying, "I am a big fan of Virat Kohli. The last time I met him was in 2017 during net practice. This is my small gift to him."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also captured the moment, sharing a video of Kohli interacting with local cricketers on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. During India's practice session in Colombo, Kohli took time out to engage with aspiring cricketers and shared valuable insights from his own experiences.

BCCI's post read, "Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction - Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers."