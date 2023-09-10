News
PIX: Mo Farah signs off illustrious career with fourth-place finish

September 10, 2023 18:27 IST
IMAGE: Running great Mo Farah brought the curtains down on an illustrious career with a fourth place finish at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle. Photographs: Lee Smith/Reuters

Britain's Mo Farah capped his illustrious competitive racing career with a fourth-place finish at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday.

Wearing a bib that read "Sir Mo," the six-times Great North Run winner crossed in one hour, three minutes and 28 seconds, high-fiving dozens of people lining the route down the home straight.

 

"There was a lot going through my mind today," Farah told the BBC. "I wanted to end my career here in Newcastle. I've won it six times and come here off the back of Olympics and World Championships.

"It is very emotional. I get to go and enjoy my time with my wife and kids. Running is all I know. When you win something, you don't quite appreciate it as much as when you lose. I've struggled with injuries these last few years."

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola, the 2022 world marathon champion, won in 59:58 to erase his disappointing marathon at the Worlds last month in Budapest where he did not finish.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women's race in 1:06.45.

The 40-year-old Farah is a six-times world champion and four times Olympic champion. He raced to gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m in both the 2013 and 2015 world championships and repeated the golden double at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I shared my story of what I went through as a child. Without having something to do and make me happy, it would have been very difficult for me," Farah said.

Farah was born in Somalia and revealed in 2022 that he was illegally brought to the UK and forced to work as a domestic servant at the age of nine.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
