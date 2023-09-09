News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game

Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game

September 09, 2023 00:10 IST
IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk remonstrates to manager Juergen Klopp after he is shown a red card during the Premier League match against Newcastle United on August 27. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk remonstrates to manager Juergen Klopp after he is shown a red card during the Premier League match against Newcastle United on August 27. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will miss his side's next Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers after being suspended for an extra game following his reaction to being sent off against Newcastle United last month.

 

The Dutch defender was also fined 100,000 pounds after admitting he acted in an improper manner, the Football Association said in a statement.

Van Dijk was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak during the first half and appeared to remonstrate with referee John Brooks before walking off the pitch.

"The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission," said an FA statement.

He was automatically suspended for Liverpool's win against Aston Villa on September 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
