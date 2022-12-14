News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Another death reported at FIFA World Cup

Another death reported at FIFA World Cup

December 14, 2022 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security guard at Qatar World Cup stadium dies after fall.

Last week, Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino following reports that the man died while working at a training site during the World Cup.

IMAGE: Last week, Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino following reports that the man died while working at a training site during the World Cup. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

A security guard at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said on Wednesday.

 

The statement said John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Decembr 10. It added that medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance.

CNN reported he was from Kenya and aged 24.

"We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days," the statement said.

"His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

The organisers said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall "as a matter of urgency" and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed," the statement added.

Last week, Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino following reports that the man died while working at a training site during the World Cup.

Journalists Khalid al-Misslam, Roger Pearce and Grant Wahl have also died while covering the World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

The World Cup final will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with Argentina facing the winners of the semi-final between France and Morocco being played later on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Sport Is All About
What Sport Is All About
Messi's Argentina Celebrate Final Berth
Messi's Argentina Celebrate Final Berth
'Every match was a final for us'
'Every match was a final for us'
'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song
'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song
Inflation to further decline, assures Sitharaman
Inflation to further decline, assures Sitharaman
BJP vs Cong on ex-RBI Guv Rajan joining Rahul's yatra
BJP vs Cong on ex-RBI Guv Rajan joining Rahul's yatra
Easy to get acid as vegetables despite ban: DCW chief
Easy to get acid as vegetables despite ban: DCW chief

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Argentina steamroll Croatia to enter WC final

PIX: Argentina steamroll Croatia to enter WC final

How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia

How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances