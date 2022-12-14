Di Maria Consoles Old Friend Modric

IMAGE: Argentina's Angel Di Maria consoles Croatia's Luka Modric after the FIFA World Cup semi-final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Angel di Maria's Argentina crushed Luka Modric's Croatia after an inspired show by Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday evening.

In a heartwarming gesture, Di Maria walked onto the pitch and consoled Modric after the game.

The former team-mates at Real Madrid hugged each other as Di Maria exchanged a few words with the 37-year-old Modric, who is likely to have played the final World Cup match of his glorious career.

Modric, was again the heart-beat of the team in the semi-final against Argentina. He gave it his all in midfield, keeping possession and feeding the balls upfront but Croatia's lack of finishing was all but evident on the day.

Modric was finally substituted in the 81st minute to a standing ovation.

These heart-rendering moments were grace personified and will stay in the memory of every football fan.