News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Di Maria Consoles Old Friend Modric

Di Maria Consoles Old Friend Modric

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 14, 2022 07:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Argentina's Angel Di Maria consoles Croatia's Luka Modric after the FIFA World Cup semi-final. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Angel di Maria's Argentina crushed Luka Modric's Croatia after an inspired show by Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday evening.

In a heartwarming gesture, Di Maria walked onto the pitch and consoled Modric after the game.

The former team-mates at Real Madrid hugged each other as Di Maria exchanged a few words with the 37-year-old Modric, who is likely to have played the final World Cup match of his glorious career.

Modric, was again the heart-beat of the team in the semi-final against Argentina. He gave it his all in midfield, keeping possession and feeding the balls upfront but Croatia's lack of finishing was all but evident on the day.

Modric was finally substituted in the 81st minute to a standing ovation.

These heart-rendering moments were grace personified and will stay in the memory of every football fan.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi
It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi
The Arab world prays this time for Morocco
The Arab world prays this time for Morocco
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
See: Mahim Mela's Maut Ka Kuan
See: Mahim Mela's Maut Ka Kuan
Ex-England all-rounder Flintoff injured in car cash
Ex-England all-rounder Flintoff injured in car cash
'Every match was a final for us'
'Every match was a final for us'
How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia
How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Argentina steamroll Croatia to enter WC final

PIX: Argentina steamroll Croatia to enter WC final

How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia

How finalists Argentina broke open a ragged Croatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances