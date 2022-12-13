News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Croatia, 1st semi-final

FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Croatia, 1st semi-final

December 13, 2022 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tagliafico and Paredes in for Argentina against unchanged Croatia

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Alejandro Gomez on the pitch before the match

IMAGE: Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Alejandro Gomez on the pitch before the match. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Argentina made two changes in the starting eleven that won on penalties against the Netherlands for Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against Croatia, who named an unchanged line-up.

 

Nicolas Tagliafico will start as left full-back in place of suspended Marcos Acuna while Leandro Paredes comes into midfield with defender Lisandro Martinez on the bench.

Croatia will start with the same team that beat Brazil, also on penalties, in the quarter-finals.

Croatia's Ivo Grbic greets Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul prior to their match

IMAGE: Croatia's Ivo Grbic greets Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul prior to their match. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is playing in his 25th World Cup match to level with German great Lothar Matthaeus as the joint record holder for most appearances in the tournament.

Following are the teams:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Morocco has no special plan to counter Mbappe
Morocco has no special plan to counter Mbappe
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Neymar is finally a free man
Neymar is finally a free man
'India-China border situation is going to be bad'
'India-China border situation is going to be bad'
Visa issues to keep Unadkat out of fray for 1st Test
Visa issues to keep Unadkat out of fray for 1st Test
Reach Delhi airport at least...: IndiGo, AI's advice
Reach Delhi airport at least...: IndiGo, AI's advice
Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of third Test against Eng
Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of third Test against Eng

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

The Arab world prays this time for Morocco

The Arab world prays this time for Morocco

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances