Lionel Messi broke another record en route to Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Messi became Argentina's top scorer at the World Cup with 11 goals, going past Gabriel Batistuta.

This is Argentina's 6th final and their second shot at the trophy in the last two attempts. They were beaten by Germany in the 2014 final.

Photographs: Getty Images' Clive Brunskill, Richard Heathcote, Julian Finney, Dan Mullan