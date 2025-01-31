Amritraj reflects on famous Bjorg rivalry

IMAGE: Vijay Amritraj says he continues to be friends with Bjorn Bjorg to this day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Amritraj/Instagram

Veteran India tennis star, and broadcaster, Vijay Amritraj on Friday reflected on his rivalry with former World No 1, Swedish great Bjorn Borg.

Asked if he would have gone on to win the Wimbledon in 1979 had he not lost his second-round match to the legendary Bjorn Borg in five sets, Amritraj said it was "disappointing", adding that he felt blessed for all the success in his professional career.

"Well, yes, it was a great disappointment to lose that match in five sets. But I did beat Borg at the US Open in five sets, so I've had both wins and losses.

"But I think the important thing is, if you want to call it a regret, that would be, perhaps... I think I had a good chance to win, but I came close a few times, and it could have happened.

"But then again, I'm more than happy in every other walk of my life, so I'm very blessed and very thankful."