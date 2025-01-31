HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BCCI to honour Tendulkar with Lifetime Achievement Award

January 31, 2025 14:48 IST

2011 ICC World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs in Test cricket and ODIs

IMAGE: 2011 ICC World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs in Test cricket and ODIs. Photograph: Ritam Banerjee/Getty Imagesfrom the Rediff.com Archives

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be conferred with the BCCI'S Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for most runs in Tests and ODIs in the history of the game.

"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told PTI.

 

Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs.

However, he played only one T20 International in his stellar career.

In 2023, the lifetime honour was bestowed on former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
