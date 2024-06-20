News
All you need to know about Copa America 2024

Source: ANI
June 20, 2024 19:30 IST
Copa America

Photograph: Kind courtesy Copa America 2024/X

The Copa America 2024 football tournament moves out of South America for the second time in its 108-year-old history with the United States of America playing hosts to the 2024 edition, starting on Friday.

Defending champions Argentina will take on debutants Canada in the opening match at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Group A encounter kicks off at 5:30 AM IST on June 21.

All Copa America 2024 matches will be live-streamed in India.

 

Copa America 2024 will see 16 top football teams from the Americas battle it out for the title in the tournament's 48th edition. The teams have been divided into four groups.

Copa America 2024 Groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Copa America

The top two teams from the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals. The Copa America 2024 final is slated to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15.

Fourteen stadiums across the US will host the Copa America matches. The USA also hosted the 2016 edition, which Chile won after defeating Argentina on penalties after a goalless final.

Uruguay, the joint-most successful team in the Copa America alongside Argentina with 15 titles, are placed in Group C alongside hosts USA. The Marcelo Bielsa-coached side will be looking to Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez to help them win the title for the first time since 2011.

Lionel Messi's Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing their third major international title on-the-trot after winning the Copa America 2021 and FIFA World Cup 2022.

Nine-time champions Brazil are in Group D and will look to move on from their heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals Argentina in the last Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium.

Though missing superstar Neymar due to injury, the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, along with young sensation Endrick, will look to impress.

Colombia, with experienced James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz in their ranks, will also look to challenge for the title.

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

