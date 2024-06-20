News
India host NZ, Bangladesh in packed home season

India host NZ, Bangladesh in packed home season

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: June 20, 2024 17:32 IST
Inida

IMAGE: Another hectic home season beckons Rohit Sharma and Co. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced fixtures for the India's home schedule season of Team India for 2024-25.

The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.

The detailed schedule for the international home season 2024-25:

Bangladesh Tour of India:

1st Test, Chennai: Sept 19, 9:30 AM

2nd Test, Kanpur: Sept 27, 9.30 AM

1st T20I: Dharamsala, Oct 6, 7 PM

2nd T20I: Delhi, Oct 9, 7 PM

3rd T20I: Hyderabad, Oct 12, 7 PM

New Zealand Tour of India

1st Test, Bengaluru: Oct 16, 9:30 AM

2nd Test, Pune: Oct 24, 9.30 AM

3rd Test, Mumbai: Nov 1, 9.30 AM

England Tour of India (White-ball tour)

1st T20I, Chennai: Jan 22, 7 PM

2nd T20I: Kolkata: Jan 25, 7 PM

3rd T20I: Rajkot: Jan 28, 7 PM

4th T20I, Pune: Jan 31, 7 PM

5th T20I, Mumbai: Feb 2, 7 PM

1st ODI, Nagpur: Feb 6, 1.30 PM

2nd ODI, Cuttack: Feb 9, 1.30 PM

3rd ODI, Ahmedabad: Feb 12, 1.30 PM

REDIFF CRICKET
