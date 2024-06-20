News
Where's Rahul Vacationing?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 20, 2024 18:11 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul offered a glimpse into his romantic European getaway with wife Athiya Shetty.

Married since January 2023, A&R continue to set couple goals with their adorable social media presence.

Rahul took to Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos capturing their European adventures. The post features images, starting with a solo shot of Rahul followed by a picturesque Spanish cathedral.

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

The most heartwarming moment comes in the form of a short video where Athiya walks hand-in-hand with her husband, briefly capturing a parked car as they stroll.

A simple yet sweet caption, 'Memories'24', accompanies the post.

This isn't Rahul's only vacation post. He also shared glimpses titled 'Gift of Life' featuring moments with friends and family.

KL Rahul

 

kl

 

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

 

And another set titled 'A Day with Gaudí', likely showcasing their exploration of the works of famed architect Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona.

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 

KL Rahul

 
REDIFF CRICKET
