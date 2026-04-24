How Akshay Sharma Secured His First PGTI Win In Five Years

Akshay Sharma ended a five-year title drought with a remarkable performance at the DP World PGTI, securing a one-shot victory with a final round of 64.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Akshay Sharma wins DP World PGTI title after an impressive eight-under 64.

Sharma's victory marks his first title in over five years, ending a long wait.

Dhruv Sheoran finishes runner-up, one shot behind Sharma, despite leading earlier.

Sharma's consistent performance and strategic play were key to his success in the tournament.

Akshay Sharma carded an error-free eight-under 64 to claim his third DP World PGTI title, winning by a slender one-shot margin with an aggregate of 19-under 269 here on Friday.

The victory marked Akshay's first title in over five years, since his last win at Panchkula Golf Club in November 2020, capping a period of consistent performances.

Sharma's Winning Performance

The 35-year-old Chandigarh-based golfer (70-65-70-64) earned Rs 15 lakh as prize money that lifted him to fifth on the PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of Rs 37,12,575.

Overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran (69-66-66-69) of Gurugram finished runner-up at 18-under 270 after starting the final round with a three-shot advantage.

Akshay began the day four shots behind in tied third but surged into contention with a flawless round that featured eight birdies.

He steadily built momentum and moved into the lead by the back nine, before sealing the win with back-to-back birdies on the closing two holes.

Sheoran's Challenge And Sharma's Triumph

Sheoran, meanwhile, struggled to maintain his advantage early in the round, playing his front nine at even-par with two bogeys and two birdies. Sharma overtook him by the 10th hole and extended his lead with further gains.

Sheoran staged a late fightback with an eagle on the par-5 14th followed by a birdie on the 16th to close the gap to one shot with two holes remaining.

However, Akshay's strong finish left Sheoran needing an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff. He managed only a birdie to settle for second place.

With the runner-up finish, Sheoran earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 13th to eighth on the Order of Merit with total earnings of Rs 28,74,583.

Akshay's Perspective On His Victory

"I've been working hard and had a lot of consistent finishes recently, so it feels great to finally get the win. My focus today was simple, hit fairways and greens and stay patient," Akshay said.

"I started well and built momentum around the turn with a long birdie putt on the 10th. From there, I felt in control and kept giving myself chances. I knew I needed a strong finish, and the birdies on the last two holes made the difference," he added.

Jamal Hossain (67-70-68-69), a co-leader after round one, finished third at 14-under 274 after carding a 69 on day four.

Karnal's Mani Ram (69-68-70-68) secured fourth place at 13-under 275 with another steady round of 68.

DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, a winner earlier this season, finished tied 13th at seven-under 281.