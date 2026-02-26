HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek Kumar Clinches Victory at DP World PGTI NexGen Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
February 26, 2026 18:07 IST

Abhishek Kumar's spectacular final-round performance led to a stunning come-from-behind victory at the DP World PGTI NexGen event, marking his first professional golf win.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Abhishek Kumar secures his first professional golf victory at the DP World PGTI NexGen event with a final round of 64.
  • Kumar's bogey-free round included eight birdies, propelling him from tenth place to the top of the leaderboard.
  • Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, the overnight leader, finished second after carding a 74 in the final round.
  • Kumar's outstanding driving, iron shots, and chipping contributed to his remarkable comeback win at Aravalli Golf Club.
  • This victory boosts Kumar's confidence after a disappointing performance at the DP World PGTI Qualifying School.

Abhishek Kumar fired a tournament-low, bogey-free eight-under 64 in the third and final round to script a sensational come-from-behind victory at the Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen event here on Thursday.

The Panchkula-based gofler (72-73-64), who was overnight tied 10th and eight shots off the lead, delivered eight birdies in the last round, including five on the trot, to outshine all his rivals as he ended the week with a tournament total of seven-under 209.

 

The two-shot triumph accounted for Abhishek's maiden professional win.

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal (69-68-74), the overnight leader by five shots, carded a 74 in round three to finish second at a total of five-under 211 at the NexGen season-opener played at the Aravalli Golf Club.

Jujhar Singh (72) took third place at two-under 214.

Kumar's Winning Strategy

Abhishek said, "My aim at the start of the day was to shoot a five-under to give myself a chance. But after that run of five consecutive birdies in the middle of the round followed by a great par save on the 12th , I gained in confidence and sensed a good opportunity of winning.

"Following the birdies on the 16 th and 17 th , I knew that I had to only make par on the 18 th to win and I managed to do that. My driving, iron shots and chipping were just outstanding.

"After my poor performance at the DP World PGTI Qualifying School in January, this win gives me a lot of self-belief."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
