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How Shubhankar Sharma Won The Boulders Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:29 IST

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Shubhankar Sharma demonstrated his golfing prowess by winning the inaugural Boulders Classic, marking his return to the DP World PGTI circuit with a dominant performance.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shubhankar Sharma won the inaugural Boulders Classic with a dominating performance.
  • Sharma's consistent play included back-to-back 66s, giving him an early lead.
  • An eight-under 64 in the third round extended his lead significantly.
  • Sharma maintained his aggressive approach to comfortably win the championship.

Two-time European Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma delivered a dominating performance to win the inaugural Boulders Classic, here on Friday.

Sharma's Triumphant Return To Indian Golf

Making a highly anticipated return to the DP World PGTI circuit for his first domestic event since December 2021, Shubhankar, also a two-time Asian Tour winner, took control early with back-to-back six-under 66s to open up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.

 

Securing The Lead At Boulders Classic

The 29-year-old then all but sealed the contest on Day 3 with a mammoth seven-shot lead heading into the final day.

Dominating The Final Round

He carded an eight-under 64, a round featuring nine birdies and just one bogey, which also equalled the course record.

He maintained his aggressive yet controlled approach during Friday's final round to comfortably close out the championship.

Shubhankar Sharma's victory at the Boulders Classic marks a significant achievement in his career, boosting his confidence for upcoming international tournaments. His performance is likely to inspire young Indian golfers and further popularise the sport in the country. Sharma's return to the Indian circuit after a long gap has been highly successful.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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