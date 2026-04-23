Dhruv Sheoran Extends Lead At DP World Players Championship

Dhruv Sheoran's impressive six-under 66 in round three has propelled him to a commanding lead at the DP World Players Championship, setting the stage for an exciting final day of golf.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Key Points Dhruv Sheoran leads the DP World Players Championship with a score of 15-under 201 after a 66 in round three.

Sunit Chowrasia is in second place, three shots behind Sheoran, after a four-under 68.

Akshay Sharma and Jamal Hossain are tied for third place at 11-under 205.

Sheoran aims to maintain composure and secure his second title on the DP World PGTI tour.

Overnight co-leader Dhruv Sheoran fired a six-under 66 to open up a three-shot lead at 15-under 201 after round three of the Rs 1-crore DP World Players Championship, here on Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Gurugram, a winner on the DP World PGTI in 2024, delivered his second consecutive 66 to take firm control heading into the final day.

Sheoran's Strategy for Championship Victory

Sheoran will look to maintain his composure and convert his lead into a second title on the tour, while the chasing pack will aim to apply pressure early in the final round.

Sheoran's (69-66-66) error-free third round was built on a blistering start, as he reeled off four consecutive birdies from the second to the fifth to seize early momentum.

He maintained that control through the round, adding two more birdies on the 10th and 11th to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Chowrasia's Comeback and Pursuit

Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia (70-66-68), who returned from a long injury lay-off earlier this year, climbed into sole second at 12-under 204 after a steady four-under 68 that featured five birdies and a lone bogey.

Chowrasia moved up one place from his overnight tied-third position and kept himself within striking distance heading into the final round.

Contenders in the Mix

Overnight co-leader Akshay Sharma (70-65-70) of Chandigarh and Jamal Hossain (67-70-68), who had shared the first-round lead, were tied third at 11-under 205.

Akshay followed up his tournament-low 65 in round two with a composed two-under 70, while Hossain returned a 68 to remain in contention.

Karnal's Mani Ram (69-68-70) occupied fifth place at nine-under 207 after a round of 70 that included an eagle on the par-5 14th along with two birdies and two bogeys, keeping him within reach of the leaders.

Player Reactions and Final Round Expectations

Sheoran said, "I didn't realise at the time, but those four early birdies really gave me momentum and helped me build into the round."

He added, "I'm just trying to follow my process and improve each day rather than thinking about my position. That's been working well for me."

Chowrasia, who built his round with a steady run on the front nine, said, "I got into a good rhythm early with birdies on the fifth and sixth, which made me comfortable."

Sunit, a winner on the DP World PGTI NexGen last month, added, "There were a few ups and downs on the back nine, but overall, it was a solid round. I won't change anything for the final round -- just keep playing the way I have been and take my chances."

Opening round co-leader Harman Sachdeva of Gurugram slipped to tied sixth at eight-under 208 after a 71.

He was joined by Kolkata's Mohammad Sanju who made a strong move with a 67, and Om Prakash Chouhan (69), the 2023 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion and a winner earlier this season.

The fourth player in tied sixth was Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai who struck a 72 on Thursday.

The DP World Players Championship is a part of the DP World PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) tour, which aims to promote professional golf in India. This tournament provides a platform for Indian golfers to compete and gain recognition on a national level. The winner will not only secure a significant prize but also enhance their standing in the Indian golf circuit.