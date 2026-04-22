Sharma, Sheoran Joint Leaders At DP World Players Championship

Akshay Sharma and Dhruv Sheoran emerged as joint leaders at the DP World Players Championship, showcasing exceptional golf skills at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Akshay Sharma and Dhruv Sheoran share the lead at the DP World Players Championship with a score of nine-under 135.

Akshay Sharma's impressive seven-under 65 propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

Dhruv Sheoran's eagle on the 14th hole contributed to his six-under 66 round.

Taiga Tanaka, Sunit Chowrasia, and Sukra Bahadur Rai are one shot behind the leaders, tied for third place.

The cut fell at even-par 144, with 50 players advancing to the final two rounds of the DP World Players Championship.

Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh and Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran shared the 36-hole lead at nine-under 135 after round two of the Rs 1 crore DP World Players Championship at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Akshay (70-65), a two-time DP World PGTI winner, produced the best round of the day - a seven-under 65 - to climb from tied 14th into a share of the lead. His round featured nine birdies and two bogeys, with a closing birdie sealing his move to the top.

Dhruv Sheoran's Impressive Performance

Thirty-one-year-old Dhruv (69-66), a winner on the tour in 2024, returned a six-under 66 that included an eagle on the par-5 14th along with six birdies and two bogeys.

Akshay credited his sharp ball-striking and putting for his rise up the leaderboard.

"I was spot on today - my ball-striking was good and I putted really well, so it was an excellent round," he said.

Key Moments in Sharma's Round

A strong stretch around the turn proved decisive.

"I built momentum with a birdie on the ninth, chipped in on the 10th and then made a long putt on the 11th. After that, I was able to keep it going with a few more birdies," he added.

Sheoran's Eagle on the 14th

Sheoran's highlight came on the 14th, where he produced a near-perfect approach to set up an eagle.

"I hit a good drive of around 330 yards and had about 218 yards left. I went with the longer club to stay safe and it came out perfectly, finishing about three feet from the hole," Sheoran said.

Other Top Contenders

Japan's Taiga Tanaka (68-68), Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia (70-66), and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai (70-66) were tied third at eight-under 136, one shot off the lead. Chowrasia and Rai surged up the leaderboard with rounds of 66, while Tanaka added a steady second consecutive 68.

Overnight co-leaders Harman Sachdeva (67-70) and Jamal Hossain (67-70) slipped into a seven-way tie for sixth at seven-under 137.

They were joined by the Karnal duo of Mani Ram (69-68) and Rohit Narwal (68-69), along with former Asian Tour winners Himmat Singh Rai of Delhi (70-67) and Viraj Madappa of Kolkata (71-66), as well as Bengaluru's Manoj S (70-67), who was recently the best-placed Indian at the Hero Indian Open.

The cut fell at even-par 144, with 50 of 132 players advancing to the final two rounds.

The DP World Players Championship is a significant event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar. The Classic Golf & Country Club, located in the Delhi NCR region, is a regular venue for professional golf tournaments in India. This tournament provides an opportunity for Indian golfers to compete against international players and gain valuable experience.