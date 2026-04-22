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Sharma, Sheoran Joint Leaders At DP World Players Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 22, 2026 19:07 IST

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Akshay Sharma and Dhruv Sheoran emerged as joint leaders at the DP World Players Championship, showcasing exceptional golf skills at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Akshay Sharma and Dhruv Sheoran share the lead at the DP World Players Championship with a score of nine-under 135.
  • Akshay Sharma's impressive seven-under 65 propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.
  • Dhruv Sheoran's eagle on the 14th hole contributed to his six-under 66 round.
  • Taiga Tanaka, Sunit Chowrasia, and Sukra Bahadur Rai are one shot behind the leaders, tied for third place.
  • The cut fell at even-par 144, with 50 players advancing to the final two rounds of the DP World Players Championship.

Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh and Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran shared the 36-hole lead at nine-under 135 after round two of the Rs 1 crore DP World Players Championship at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Akshay (70-65), a two-time DP World PGTI winner, produced the best round of the day - a seven-under 65 - to climb from tied 14th into a share of the lead. His round featured nine birdies and two bogeys, with a closing birdie sealing his move to the top.

 

Dhruv Sheoran's Impressive Performance

Thirty-one-year-old Dhruv (69-66), a winner on the tour in 2024, returned a six-under 66 that included an eagle on the par-5 14th along with six birdies and two bogeys.

Akshay credited his sharp ball-striking and putting for his rise up the leaderboard.

"I was spot on today - my ball-striking was good and I putted really well, so it was an excellent round," he said.

Key Moments in Sharma's Round

A strong stretch around the turn proved decisive.

"I built momentum with a birdie on the ninth, chipped in on the 10th and then made a long putt on the 11th. After that, I was able to keep it going with a few more birdies," he added.

Sheoran's Eagle on the 14th

Sheoran's highlight came on the 14th, where he produced a near-perfect approach to set up an eagle.

"I hit a good drive of around 330 yards and had about 218 yards left. I went with the longer club to stay safe and it came out perfectly, finishing about three feet from the hole," Sheoran said.

Other Top Contenders

Japan's Taiga Tanaka (68-68), Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia (70-66), and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai (70-66) were tied third at eight-under 136, one shot off the lead. Chowrasia and Rai surged up the leaderboard with rounds of 66, while Tanaka added a steady second consecutive 68.

Overnight co-leaders Harman Sachdeva (67-70) and Jamal Hossain (67-70) slipped into a seven-way tie for sixth at seven-under 137.

They were joined by the Karnal duo of Mani Ram (69-68) and Rohit Narwal (68-69), along with former Asian Tour winners Himmat Singh Rai of Delhi (70-67) and Viraj Madappa of Kolkata (71-66), as well as Bengaluru's Manoj S (70-67), who was recently the best-placed Indian at the Hero Indian Open.

The cut fell at even-par 144, with 50 of 132 players advancing to the final two rounds.

The DP World Players Championship is a significant event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar. The Classic Golf & Country Club, located in the Delhi NCR region, is a regular venue for professional golf tournaments in India. This tournament provides an opportunity for Indian golfers to compete against international players and gain valuable experience.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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