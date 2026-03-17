Kolkata's Aryav Shah Shines in PGTI NexGen Opener

Kolkata's Aryav Shah, a promising young golfer, has taken the lead in the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 tournament with an impressive opening round, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Aryav Shah, a rookie from Kolkata, leads the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 after shooting a 68 in the first round.

Ayaan Gupta, Lakshya Nagar, and Ruhanraj Vinayagam are tied for second place, one stroke behind the leader.

The DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 features a field of 90 golfers competing for a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.

The top 35 players and ties will advance to the final round after the second round.

Young Kolkata rookie Aryav Shah fired a four-under 68 to take the lead after round one of the Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 here on Tuesday.

Ayaan Gupta, Lakshya Nagar and Malaysia's Ruhanraj Vinayagam carded three-under 69s to be tied for third at the Golden Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ayaan and Ruhanraj, like Aryav, are also competing in their debut season on the DP World PGTI.

Aryav Shah's Performance

Aryav had a slow front-nine where he made two birdies and two bogeys. However, he had a strong back-nine where he made four birdies.

The 54-hole event features a field of 90. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of round two on Wednesday.