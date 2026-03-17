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Kolkata's Aryav Shah Shines in PGTI NexGen Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 17, 2026 18:51 IST

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Kolkata's Aryav Shah, a promising young golfer, has taken the lead in the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 tournament with an impressive opening round, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Aryav Shah, a rookie from Kolkata, leads the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 after shooting a 68 in the first round.
  • Ayaan Gupta, Lakshya Nagar, and Ruhanraj Vinayagam are tied for second place, one stroke behind the leader.
  • The DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 features a field of 90 golfers competing for a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.
  • The top 35 players and ties will advance to the final round after the second round.

Young Kolkata rookie Aryav Shah fired a four-under 68 to take the lead after round one of the Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 here on Tuesday.

Ayaan Gupta, Lakshya Nagar and Malaysia's Ruhanraj Vinayagam carded three-under 69s to be tied for third at the Golden Greens Golf & Country Club.

 

Ayaan and Ruhanraj, like Aryav, are also competing in their debut season on the DP World PGTI.

Aryav Shah's Performance

Aryav had a slow front-nine where he made two birdies and two bogeys. However, he had a strong back-nine where he made four birdies.

The 54-hole event features a field of 90. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of round two on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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