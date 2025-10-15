India-Pakistan Hockey Players Exchange High-Fives!

After the national anthems, players from both sides lined up and high-fived each other before they moved into their designated half.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan players indulge in high-fives before the start of their Group B match in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, October 14, 2025. Photographs: Screengrab Ashley Morrison Media's YouTube channel

Sporting events involving India and Pakistan have long been entangled in the ebb and flow of diplomatic relations.

Bilateral sporting relations between the two nations have once again come under strain in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack with India's senior men and women cricket teams refusing to engage in customary handshakes with Pakistan players during their respective matches in the Asia Cup and the Women's ODI World Cup recently.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, when India's junior hockey team took on Pakistan in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, they were expected to follow the no-handshake policy set by the country's cricketers, but the India colts bucked the trend by shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with their Pakistani counterparts.

After the national anthemss players from both sides lined up and high-fived each other before they moved into their designated half at the Taman Daya hockey ctadium in Johor.

The match ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw as both sides shared a point each in Group B. The players were seen exchanging handshakes and high-fives at the end of the match as well.

In an engrossing encounter that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the spoils were shared.

For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (43'), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47'), and Manmeet Singh (53') netted the goals, while for Pakistan, Hannan Shahid (5') and Sufyan Khan (39', 55') were on the scoresheet.

The result also meant that India remained undefeated in the tournament with two wins and a draw in three outings.

'Whenever we play against this team (Pakistan), it is always going to be an emotional ride. Back home, everyone wants us to win this game. For me, however, this is just another game. I want my players to go and give their hundred percent and grab the three points,' Olympian P R Sreejesh, head coach of the Indian junior team, told the broadcaster ahead of the match.

'Of course, it will be hard for the youngsters to keep their emotions in check because most of them are not used to this. I have told them that excitement never allows you to play a good game against a team like this. It is important for them to focus on their duties and execute the gameplan,' he added.

Before the match, Pakistani players were reportedly advised by the country's hockey federation to avoid provocative gestures and confrontations with the opponents.

'The players have been told if Indian players don't shake hands, just ignore the gesture and move on,' an office-bearer of the Pakistan Hockey Federation was quoted as saying by the Pakistan media.